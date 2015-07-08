Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-16-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MORGAN, MICHAEL ADARRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-16 03:23:00
Court Case 5902020241828
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCCLEAVE, ANDRA M
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-16 12:32:00
Court Case 5902020241844
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name REID, ANDREA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1970
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-16 08:53:00
Court Case 5902020241717
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TOWNSEND, RANDY LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/16/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-16 12:15:00
Court Case 5902020241364
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BALDWIN, JEMARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-16 09:24:00
Court Case 5902020232974
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRASSELL, SARA ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1984
Height 5.0
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-16 14:28:00
Court Case 5902020239964
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00