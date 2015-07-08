Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Burlacu, Eduard
Arrest Date 12/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Burlacu, Eduard (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 19:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name White, Christopher Houston
Arrest Date 12/16/2020
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description White, Christopher Houston (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 20:12.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Kevern, Matthew James
Arrest Date 12/16/2020
Court Case 202008350
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female), M (M),
Description Kevern, Matthew James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female), M (M), at 4401 Atkinson Way, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 20:39.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Jamison-sharpe, Martha Kathleen
Arrest Date 12/16/2020
Court Case 202009293
Charge Assault And Battery, M (M),
Description Jamison-sharpe, Martha Kathleen (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 807 E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 12/16/2020 21:23.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Moore, Anthony Wendell
Arrest Date 12/16/2020
Court Case 202008338
Charge Awdw Other Weapon (M),
Description Moore, Anthony Wendell (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at W Roosevelt Blvd/fowler Secest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 01:34.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Bird, Jeffrey Michael
Arrest Date 12/16/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg(M) (M) And 2) Probation Violation-Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg(m) (M) and 2) Probation Violation-malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 906 Penderlea Hwy, Burgaw, NC, on 12/16/2020 13:09.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C