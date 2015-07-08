Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burlacu, Eduard
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Burlacu, Eduard (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|White, Christopher Houston
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|White, Christopher Houston (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 20:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Kevern, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2020
|Court Case
|202008350
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female), M (M),
|Description
|Kevern, Matthew James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female), M (M), at 4401 Atkinson Way, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Jamison-sharpe, Martha Kathleen
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2020
|Court Case
|202009293
|Charge
|Assault And Battery, M (M),
|Description
|Jamison-sharpe, Martha Kathleen (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery, M (M), at 807 E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 12/16/2020 21:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Moore, Anthony Wendell
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2020
|Court Case
|202008338
|Charge
|Awdw Other Weapon (M),
|Description
|Moore, Anthony Wendell (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Other Weapon (M), at W Roosevelt Blvd/fowler Secest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2020 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg(M) (M) And 2) Probation Violation-Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg(m) (M) and 2) Probation Violation-malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 906 Penderlea Hwy, Burgaw, NC, on 12/16/2020 13:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C