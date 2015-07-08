Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-17-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BETHEA, ROBERT JERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-17 02:42:00
Court Case 5902020241125
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name OSWALD, BO MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-17 10:39:00
Court Case 5902020241542
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DUKES, VICTORIA EMANI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/7/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-17 01:21:00
Court Case 5902020241977
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ASBURY, STONI MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/26/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-17 09:15:00
Court Case 5902020241866
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, TIMMY SENATRUS-MORTEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1976
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-17 02:15:00
Court Case 5902020241974
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name CROUCH, TAVARIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1997
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-17 13:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount