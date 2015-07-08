Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Evans, Michael Gene
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Evans, Michael Gene (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2020 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Robertson, Willie
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Robertson, Willie (B /M/70) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 12:34, 12/17/2020 and 12:35, 12/17/2020. Reported: 12:35, 12/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Vasquez, John Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2020
|Court Case
|202008356
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Vasquez, John Anthony (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/17/2020 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Allen, Johnny
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Johnny (B /M/57) VICTIM of Larceny-firearm (C), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 12/17/2020 and 13:49, 12/17/2020. Reported: 13:49, 12/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Jenkins, Marques Julious
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon), M (M),
|Description
|Jenkins, Marques Julious (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (robbery With A Dangerous Weapon), M (M), at 22383 Mcgirts Bridge Rd, Laurenburg, NC, on 12/17/2020 06:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Mattamy Home VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mattamy Home VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 1107 Dryden Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 12/17/2020 and 10:00, 12/17/2020. Reported: 14:52, 12/17/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A