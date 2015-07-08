Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Evans, Michael Gene
Arrest Date 12/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Evans, Michael Gene (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2020 00:51.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Robertson, Willie
Arrest Date 12-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Robertson, Willie (B /M/70) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 12:34, 12/17/2020 and 12:35, 12/17/2020. Reported: 12:35, 12/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Vasquez, John Anthony
Arrest Date 12/17/2020
Court Case 202008356
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Vasquez, John Anthony (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/17/2020 01:44.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Allen, Johnny
Arrest Date 12-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Johnny (B /M/57) VICTIM of Larceny-firearm (C), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 12/17/2020 and 13:49, 12/17/2020. Reported: 13:49, 12/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Jenkins, Marques Julious
Arrest Date 12/17/2020
Court Case
Charge Writ (Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon), M (M),
Description Jenkins, Marques Julious (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (robbery With A Dangerous Weapon), M (M), at 22383 Mcgirts Bridge Rd, Laurenburg, NC, on 12/17/2020 06:44.
Arresting Officer Hargis, A L

Name Mattamy Home VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site
Arrest Date 12-17-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Mattamy Home VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 1107 Dryden Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 12/17/2020 and 10:00, 12/17/2020. Reported: 14:52, 12/17/2020.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A