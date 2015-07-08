Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BYERS, TEYON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-18 08:25:00
Court Case 5902020241447
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PARIS, KEYSEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-18 17:57:00
Court Case 5902020242169
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOBO-THODE, GUILLERMO ENRIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-18 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020241541
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SELF, DERRICK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/16/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-18 16:51:00
Court Case 1202017724448
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name LUTHER, DANA THOMPSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-18 00:00:00
Court Case 1202020051070
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PATE, DAVID MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/10/1973
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-18 08:45:00
Court Case 5902020241847
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00