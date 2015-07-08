Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Orta-camacho, Isoelivan
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Orta-camacho, Isoelivan (O /M/29) Cited on Charge of Cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag, at 1799 Dickerson Blvd/commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2020 2:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Lennar Carolinas Llc VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lennar Carolinas Llc VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2209 Restina Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 07:30, 12/17/2020 and 17:00, 12/17/2020. Reported: 13:52, 12/18/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Genther, Jacob Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Genther, Jacob Nathaniel (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 4099 Old Charlotte Hwy/airport Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2020 7:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Thompson, Danny Ray
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thompson, Danny Ray (W /M/67) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 799 Skyway Dr/i B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2020 9:46:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Bennett, Rhonda Lachelle
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, Rhonda Lachelle (B /F/46) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us74/main St, Wingate, NC, on 12/18/2020 9:54:14 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J S
|Name
|Tovar, Irvin
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tovar, Irvin (H /M/31) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 6199 S Rocky River Rd/driveway, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2020 10:20:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C