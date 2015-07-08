Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-19-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALKER, JACOLBY USEIF
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-19 01:18:00
Court Case 5902020242229
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HICKS, JEREMY BRAXTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-19 05:11:00
Court Case 5902020241902
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JANDEBEUR, RONALD KRISTOFER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-19 02:28:00
Court Case 5902020242232
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MILLS, COURTNEY NATHINEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-19 02:56:00
Court Case 5902020238906
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DENNIS, ELIZABETH ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-19 05:20:00
Court Case 8302020706135
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CALIX, NELSON FABIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/12/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-19 05:13:00
Court Case 5902020242237
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount