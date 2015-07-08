Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wigley, Arthur
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2020
|Court Case
|202008403
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wigley, Arthur (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1098 W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2020 00:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Nixon, Malik
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Nixon, Malik (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 209 Lydia St, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2020 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Plowman, J P
|Name
|Garcia-martinez, Kelli Steci
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Garcia-martinez, Kelli Steci (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 503 Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2020 04:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Fugitive (South Carolina) (F),
|Description
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Fugitive (south Carolina) (F), at 4420 Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2020 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Gwyn, Raffie Troy
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2020
|Court Case
|202007551
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Gwyn, Raffie Troy (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 803 S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2020 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Garcia, Elias Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F),
|Description
|Garcia, Elias Sanchez (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F), at 2026 Creeks Landing Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2020 12:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C