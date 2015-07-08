Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLDEN, SHAKA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/10/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-20 13:07:00
Court Case 5902020242124
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CALDWELL, EMANI CHARMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/11/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-20 13:56:00
Court Case 5902020242352
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JONES, ALEXANDER DAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/3/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-20 14:51:00
Court Case 5902020242353
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SCOTT, ALTENO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-20 13:57:00
Court Case 5902020242309
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, SAMUEL KIRK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/10/1986
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-20 00:58:00
Court Case 5902020242327
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name BARRINGER, PATRICK TYRONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1965
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-20 12:22:00
Court Case 5902020242354
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00