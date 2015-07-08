Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-20-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLDEN, SHAKA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/10/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-20 13:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020242124
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, EMANI CHARMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/11/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-20 13:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020242352
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, ALEXANDER DAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/3/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-20 14:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020242353
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SCOTT, ALTENO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1981
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-20 13:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020242309
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, SAMUEL KIRK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/10/1986
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-20 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902020242327
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|BARRINGER, PATRICK TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1965
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-20 12:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020242354
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00