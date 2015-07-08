Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knight, Donald Ormond
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2020
|Court Case
|202009371
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Knight, Donald Ormond (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3815-B Phifer Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/20/2020 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2020
|Court Case
|202008431
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 02:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Britt, Dwight Tyler
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2020
|Court Case
|202008433
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Britt, Dwight Tyler (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Mlk Blvd/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Palmer, Justin Logan
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2020
|Court Case
|202008435
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Palmer, Justin Logan (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2419 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 04:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Proffitt, Justin Ray
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear 2 ( Simple Pos Sch Vi Cs) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch V C/S (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Possess Sch 2) (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 2 ( Simple Pos Sch Vi Cs) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch V C/s (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Fail To Appear 1 (simple Possess Sch 2) (M), at 508 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D