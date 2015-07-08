Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Knight, Donald Ormond
Arrest Date 12/20/2020
Court Case 202009371
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Knight, Donald Ormond (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3815-B Phifer Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/20/2020 01:09.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson
Arrest Date 12/20/2020
Court Case 202008431
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Gonzalez, Bryan Anderson (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 208 Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 02:02.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Britt, Dwight Tyler
Arrest Date 12/20/2020
Court Case 202008433
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Britt, Dwight Tyler (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Mlk Blvd/lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 02:39.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Palmer, Justin Logan
Arrest Date 12/20/2020
Court Case 202008435
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Palmer, Justin Logan (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2419 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 04:26.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Proffitt, Justin Ray
Arrest Date 12/20/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 09:30.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C
Arrest Date 12/20/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear 2 ( Simple Pos Sch Vi Cs) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch V C/S (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 3) Fail To Appear 1 (Simple Possess Sch 2) (M),
Description Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 2 ( Simple Pos Sch Vi Cs) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch V C/s (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Fail To Appear 1 (simple Possess Sch 2) (M), at 508 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 12:06.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D