Description

Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 2 ( Simple Pos Sch Vi Cs) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch V C/s (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 3) Fail To Appear 1 (simple Possess Sch 2) (M), at 508 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2020 12:06.