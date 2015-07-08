Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-21-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MAXWELL, DARNELL JUWAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/21/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-21 02:38:00
Court Case 5902020242412
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MARTINEZ, ANGELO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/1/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-21 13:51:00
Court Case 5902020242192
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EVINS, ELLIS JARREL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/31/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-21 00:28:00
Court Case 5902020242426
Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
Bond Amount

Name HAWKINS, JESSICA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1981
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-21 13:40:00
Court Case 5902020011608
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GREEN, BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-21 08:32:00
Court Case 4802020055696
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BRIGHT, CARLOS D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-21 15:35:00
Court Case 5902020242470
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00