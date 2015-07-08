Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Trespass – 2nd Deg, at 2511 S Providence Rd/somerled, Waxhaw, on 12/21/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Montalvo, V
|Name
|Palmer, Jordan Brantley
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Palmer, Jordan Brantley (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at E Franklin St/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2020 7:46:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Simpson, Tammy Janine
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Simpson, Tammy Janine (W /F/59) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2029 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 02:39, 12/21/2020 and 02:40, 12/21/2020. Reported: 02:40, 12/21/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2020
|Court Case
|202008452
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 801 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2020 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Ramos, Ashley Michelle
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ramos, Ashley Michelle (W /F/34) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 7806 Haigler Gin Rd, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 12/20/2020 and 10:56, 12/21/2020. Reported: 10:56, 12/21/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Harvey, Richard Wallace
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Harvey, Richard Wallace (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2020 12:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B