Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2020 6:27:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Headlights Required, None Or One, at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2020 6:28:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Rosales, Rogelio Ramos
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2020
|Court Case
|202008476
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Rosales, Rogelio Ramos (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2020 12:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Marshall, Brock Andrew
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marshall, Brock Andrew (W /M/56) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/hanover Drive, Monroe, on 12/22/2020 9:18:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Austin, Kellis Lee P
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Austin, Kellis Lee P (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5313 Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/22/2020 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Maldonado, Eulalia Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Maldonado, Eulalia Gonzalez (H /F/42) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/n. Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 12/22/2020 10:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R