Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2020.

Name Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid
Arrest Date 12-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2020 6:27:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid
Arrest Date 12-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Aleman Bustillo, Juan Adalid (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Headlights Required, None Or One, at Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd/w Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2020 6:28:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Rosales, Rogelio Ramos
Arrest Date 12/22/2020
Court Case 202008476
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Rosales, Rogelio Ramos (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2020 12:37.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Marshall, Brock Andrew
Arrest Date 12-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Marshall, Brock Andrew (W /M/56) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/hanover Drive, Monroe, on 12/22/2020 9:18:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Austin, Kellis Lee P
Arrest Date 12/22/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Austin, Kellis Lee P (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5313 Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/22/2020 13:52.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Maldonado, Eulalia Gonzalez
Arrest Date 12-22-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Maldonado, Eulalia Gonzalez (H /F/42) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/n. Rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 12/22/2020 10:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Broome, R