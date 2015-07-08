Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-23-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JENKINS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/17/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-23 13:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTINEZ, JOSE MARTINEZ
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/14/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-23 13:48:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TATE, BENNIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-23 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020242672
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KELSON, JAQUAVIAS TAHJAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-23 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020242468
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|LEWIS, MELISSA N
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/29/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-23 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902020242278
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|NEIGENFIND, ERIC JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/21/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-23 13:30:00
|Court Case
|4802020700413
|Charge Description
|DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00