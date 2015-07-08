Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Britt, Joyce Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear 1 (Breaking And Entering/Probation Violation) (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Britt, Joyce Ann (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 1 (breaking And Entering/probation Violation) (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2020 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Gordon, Michael Brandon
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Extradition/Fugitive Oth State), F (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (extradition/fugitive Oth State), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2020 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Gordon, Michael Brandon
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2020
|Court Case
|202009468
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 5720 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/23/2020 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Funderburke, Jamya
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2020
|Court Case
|202008509
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Funderburke, Jamya (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2020 15:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Funderburk, Jamya Jamoya
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2020
|Court Case
|202008509
|Charge
|Larceny By Changing Price Tag, M (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Jamya Jamoya (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Changing Price Tag, M (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2020 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mcclure, Rebecca Faye
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2020
|Court Case
|202008492
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Mcclure, Rebecca Faye (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 1699 N Sutherland Av/citrus Dr, Monroe, GA, on 12/23/2020 02:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M