Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2020 of mecklenburg.

Name ATKINSON, STEPHEN EVERETT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-24 00:53:00
Court Case 5902020238282
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MORRISON, FREDDIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-24 01:39:00
Court Case 5902020242755
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOBLEY-EDWARDS, DELASIO HAKEEM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/24/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-24 03:32:00
Court Case 5902020242761
Charge Description AWDW MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name MYLES, RANDOLPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/13/1969
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-24 01:55:00
Court Case 5902020242763
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, MICHAEL ANGELO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/4/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-24 03:04:00
Court Case 5902020241105
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name RAHLAN, VIT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-24 02:25:00
Court Case 5902020242766
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount