Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CLOUD-GRICE, GEOFFREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-25 14:51:00
Court Case 5902020242827
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GIORDANO, GREGORY JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/2/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-25 15:15:00
Court Case 5902019226883
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MORRISON, BRIANNA SHANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/20/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-25 01:05:00
Court Case 5902020242796
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name TAYLOR, ANTONIO D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/1993
Height 6.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-25 15:50:00
Court Case 5902020242292
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JOHNSON, KIMMERLY NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-25 01:40:00
Court Case 5902020242811
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, NECO MARINO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-25 02:30:00
Court Case 5902020242808
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount