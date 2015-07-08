Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Franco De Montefusco, Adriana Mirta
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Franco De Montefusco, Adriana Mirta (W /F/67) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 208 Belvedere Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/25/2020 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M
|Name
|Porter, Samuel Earl
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2020
|Court Case
|202009295
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5905 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/25/2020 17:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Nixon, Derrick Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2020
|Court Case
|202008562
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Derrick Antonio (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 511 Griffith Rd/w Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2020 21:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Plattenberger, Joseph Robert
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive(South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Plattenberger, Joseph Robert (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2020 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Shanley, Brad Louis
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Shanley, Brad Louis (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 2810 Mclendon Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2020 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A