Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Franco De Montefusco, Adriana Mirta
Arrest Date 12/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Franco De Montefusco, Adriana Mirta (W /F/67) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 208 Belvedere Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/25/2020 13:22.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M

Name Porter, Samuel Earl
Arrest Date 12/25/2020
Court Case 202009295
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5905 Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/25/2020 17:29.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Nixon, Derrick Antonio
Arrest Date 12/25/2020
Court Case 202008562
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Nixon, Derrick Antonio (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 511 Griffith Rd/w Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2020 21:58.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Plattenberger, Joseph Robert
Arrest Date 12/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Fugitive(South Carolina), F (F),
Description Plattenberger, Joseph Robert (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2020 00:21.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Shanley, Brad Louis
Arrest Date 12/25/2020
Court Case
Charge Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Shanley, Brad Louis (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 2810 Mclendon Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2020 11:07.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A