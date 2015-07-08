Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLLOWAY, STEFAN AMIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1995
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-26 12:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020239000
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VINSON, KENTAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/10/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-26 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020242844
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIGGS, DEMARQUIS ANTWUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-26 13:36:00
|Court Case
|3102018057436
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|POLLARD, JEREMIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/4/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-26 13:44:00
|Court Case
|5902020242879
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JEAN-PHILIPPE, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-26 14:46:00
|Court Case
|5902020242881
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITE, TYLER MANEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-26 15:21:00
|Court Case
|4802014054279
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|375000.00