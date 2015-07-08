Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-26-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLLOWAY, STEFAN AMIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1995
Height 6.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-26 12:48:00
Court Case 5902020239000
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name VINSON, KENTAVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/10/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-26 12:30:00
Court Case 5902020242844
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name GRIGGS, DEMARQUIS ANTWUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-26 13:36:00
Court Case 3102018057436
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name POLLARD, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-26 13:44:00
Court Case 5902020242879
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name JEAN-PHILIPPE, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-26 14:46:00
Court Case 5902020242881
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, TYLER MANEIGH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-26 15:21:00
Court Case 4802014054279
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 375000.00