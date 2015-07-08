Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nixon, Derrick Antonio
Arrest Date 12/26/2020
Court Case 202008562
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Nixon, Derrick Antonio (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800 W Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 19:45.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Dumford, Alex Stephen
Arrest Date 12/26/2020
Court Case 202009509
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Dumford, Alex Stephen (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3409 Deer Track Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 19:58.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Daly, Agena Denise
Arrest Date 12/26/2020
Court Case 202008576
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Daly, Agena Denise (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1321 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 22:17.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 12/26/2020
Court Case 202008565
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at Ann St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 00:22.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Hunter, Jeffrey Wade
Arrest Date 12/26/2020
Court Case 202008564
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hunter, Jeffrey Wade (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6715 White Store Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2020 00:39.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Walls, Derrick Montreal
Arrest Date 12/26/2020
Court Case 202008568
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Walls, Derrick Montreal (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 13:27.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J