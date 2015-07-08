Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nixon, Derrick Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2020
|Court Case
|202008562
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Derrick Antonio (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800 W Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Dumford, Alex Stephen
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2020
|Court Case
|202009509
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Dumford, Alex Stephen (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3409 Deer Track Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Daly, Agena Denise
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2020
|Court Case
|202008576
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Daly, Agena Denise (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1321 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 22:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2020
|Court Case
|202008565
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at Ann St, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 00:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Hunter, Jeffrey Wade
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2020
|Court Case
|202008564
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hunter, Jeffrey Wade (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6715 White Store Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2020 00:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Walls, Derrick Montreal
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2020
|Court Case
|202008568
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Walls, Derrick Montreal (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2020 13:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J