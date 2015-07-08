Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-27-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GUERRERO-MENDEZ, OLBAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/5/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-27 12:20:00
Court Case 5902020242937
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name SANCHES, HECTOR RODRIGUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/17/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-27 08:30:00
Court Case 5902020242966
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name RAMOS, RENE FERNANDOARAYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-27 12:30:00
Court Case 5902020242918
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SINKLER, IREYHANNA K
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-27 11:20:00
Court Case 2302019052611
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HAM, MALIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-27 11:33:00
Court Case 5902020242970
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name MARION, JOHNQUAVAS WILLIAMLAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-27 12:55:00
Court Case 5902020242969
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount