Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cano, Jesus Moreno
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2020
|Court Case
|202008594
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M),
|Description
|Cano, Jesus Moreno (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), at 95 Richard St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 22:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Johnson, Omar Lavoy
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2020
|Court Case
|202008595
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Omar Lavoy (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6020 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 12/27/2020 22:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Alverado, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12-27-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Alverado, Antonio (H /M/25) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Sutherland Ave/ashcraft Ave, Monroe, on 12/27/2020 10:56:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Griffin, Samantha Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Samantha Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 00:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Blount, Lee Junior
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Possess Open Cont/Cons Alc Psg Area (M), 4) Speeding (N), And 5) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Blount, Lee Junior (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Possess Open Cont/cons Alc Psg Area (M), 4) Speeding (N), and 5) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1214 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 03:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Ortiz, Benjamin Zapata
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Benjamin Zapata (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6410 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 04:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S