Name Cano, Jesus Moreno
Arrest Date 12/27/2020
Court Case 202008594
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M),
Description Cano, Jesus Moreno (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault Another Person In The Presence Of A Minor (M), at 95 Richard St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 22:26.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Johnson, Omar Lavoy
Arrest Date 12/27/2020
Court Case 202008595
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Johnson, Omar Lavoy (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6020 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 12/27/2020 22:38.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Alverado, Antonio
Arrest Date 12-27-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Alverado, Antonio (H /M/25) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Sutherland Ave/ashcraft Ave, Monroe, on 12/27/2020 10:56:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Griffin, Samantha Nicole
Arrest Date 12/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Griffin, Samantha Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 00:30.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Blount, Lee Junior
Arrest Date 12/27/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Possess Open Cont/Cons Alc Psg Area (M), 4) Speeding (N), And 5) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Blount, Lee Junior (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Possess Open Cont/cons Alc Psg Area (M), 4) Speeding (N), and 5) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1214 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 03:46.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Ortiz, Benjamin Zapata
Arrest Date 12/27/2020
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ortiz, Benjamin Zapata (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6410 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2020 04:05.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S