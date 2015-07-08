Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-28-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BLOUNT, CHINA M
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-28 05:40:00
Court Case 5902020242174
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name PRICE, MARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/15/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-28 13:59:00
Court Case 3302020063133
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MACK, DAJHUN SHANTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/9/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 144
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-28 07:10:00
Court Case 5902020240539
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPL >=$100,000
Bond Amount

Name HOLLOWAY, STEFAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1995
Height 6.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-28 12:40:00
Court Case 5902020243043
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GARLIN, MAURICE JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-28 07:42:00
Court Case 5902020242376
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JENKINS, BRITTANY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1992
Height 4.9
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-28 13:50:00
Court Case 5902020243061
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 750.00