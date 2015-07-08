Description

Pate, Raheem Tyshaey (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Break/enter Terrorize/injure (F), and 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2020 10:00.