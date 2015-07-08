Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clyburn, Joe Neal J
Arrest Date 12/28/2020
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Clyburn, Joe Neal J (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2020 09:31.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Wright, Wendy Cheryl
Arrest Date 12-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Wright, Wendy Cheryl (W /F/46) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 12/28/2020 and 10:46, 12/28/2020. Reported: 10:46, 12/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
Arrest Date 12/28/2020
Court Case 202008601
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2020 09:51.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 12-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 11:05, 12/28/2020 and 11:06, 12/28/2020. Reported: 11:06, 12/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Pate, Raheem Tyshaey
Arrest Date 12/28/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure (F), And 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Pate, Raheem Tyshaey (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Break/enter Terrorize/injure (F), and 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2020 10:00.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 12-28-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/16) VICTIM of Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (C), at [Address], between 12:35, 12/28/2020 and 12:36, 12/28/2020. Reported: 12:36, 12/28/2020.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P