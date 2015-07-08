Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Joe Neal J
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Joe Neal J (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2020 09:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Wright, Wendy Cheryl
|Arrest Date
|12-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wright, Wendy Cheryl (W /F/46) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 12/28/2020 and 10:46, 12/28/2020. Reported: 10:46, 12/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2020
|Court Case
|202008601
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Timothy Vundel (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2020 09:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|12-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lowes Home Improvement VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 11:05, 12/28/2020 and 11:06, 12/28/2020. Reported: 11:06, 12/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Pate, Raheem Tyshaey
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure (F), And 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Pate, Raheem Tyshaey (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Break/enter Terrorize/injure (F), and 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2020 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|12-28-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/16) VICTIM of Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (C), at [Address], between 12:35, 12/28/2020 and 12:36, 12/28/2020. Reported: 12:36, 12/28/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P