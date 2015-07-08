Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JACKSON, JAMES ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/19/1967
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-29 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020243123
|Charge Description
|VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
|Bond Amount
|750000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, RAMONE JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-29 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902020243064
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, NAYJA VIOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/22/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-29 10:51:00
|Court Case
|5902020234778
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|RESENDIZ-NOLASCO, ERIK
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/19/2004
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-29 10:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020100032
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, AARON DEMETRIC
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/17/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-29 12:48:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|UPRIGHT, MICHAEL PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/13/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2020-12-29 11:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020015334
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00