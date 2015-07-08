Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-29-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JACKSON, JAMES ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/19/1967
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-29 09:45:00
Court Case 5902020243123
Charge Description VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Bond Amount 750000.00

Name ROBINSON, RAMONE JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-29 08:15:00
Court Case 5902020243064
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, NAYJA VIOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/22/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-29 10:51:00
Court Case 5902020234778
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name RESENDIZ-NOLASCO, ERIK
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/19/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-29 10:56:00
Court Case 5902020100032
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, AARON DEMETRIC
Arrest Type
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-29 12:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name UPRIGHT, MICHAEL PAUL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/13/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-29 11:38:00
Court Case 5902020015334
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00