Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knight, Jessie Shannon
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Knight, Jessie Shannon (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/29/2020 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat, at 2999 Old Charlotte Hwy/timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2020 10:06:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Rivera, Christopher Andrew
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Rivera, Christopher Andrew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/29/2020 13:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Younts, Hollie
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Younts, Hollie (W /F/30) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 08:15, 12/29/2020. Reported: 09:29, 12/29/2020.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B D
|Name
|Martinez, Sochilt Capote
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2020
|Court Case
|202008634
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Martinez, Sochilt Capote (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2020 14:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D
|Name
|Carmen-torres, Kevin
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2020
|Court Case
|202008635
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Carmen-torres, Kevin (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 299 Burke St/crow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2020 14:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J