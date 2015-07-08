Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Knight, Jessie Shannon
Arrest Date 12/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Knight, Jessie Shannon (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/29/2020 13:46.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl
Arrest Date 12-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Willoughby, Quatay Jarmarl (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat, at 2999 Old Charlotte Hwy/timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2020 10:06:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Rivera, Christopher Andrew
Arrest Date 12/29/2020
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Rivera, Christopher Andrew (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/29/2020 13:57.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Younts, Hollie
Arrest Date 12-29-2020
Court Case
Charge
Description Younts, Hollie (W /F/30) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 08:15, 12/29/2020. Reported: 09:29, 12/29/2020.
Arresting Officer Helms, B D

Name Martinez, Sochilt Capote
Arrest Date 12/29/2020
Court Case 202008634
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Martinez, Sochilt Capote (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2020 14:19.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D

Name Carmen-torres, Kevin
Arrest Date 12/29/2020
Court Case 202008635
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Carmen-torres, Kevin (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 299 Burke St/crow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2020 14:43.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J