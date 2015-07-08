Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-30-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, CIERRA CIMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-30 04:07:00
Court Case 5902020239658
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name TOWNSEND, RANDY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/16/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-30 10:52:00
Court Case 5902020243154
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILDS, JANASHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 80
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-30 03:54:00
Court Case 5902020243231
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HAROLD, TRACY DEWITT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/14/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-30 14:18:00
Court Case 5902020243271
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, AISHA HELSA
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-30 09:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HENDERSON, ALBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-30 16:19:00
Court Case 1202020054976
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00