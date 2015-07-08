Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Elliott, Richard James
Arrest Date 12/30/2020
Court Case 202008665
Charge Fail To Work After Paid, M (M),
Description Elliott, Richard James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid, M (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 17:28.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Degraffenreid, Dytalion Nyquan
Arrest Date 12/30/2020
Court Case 202009599
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Ccw (M), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Degraffenreid, Dytalion Nyquan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Ccw (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, NC, on 12/30/2020 18:50.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Carroll, Arthur Alexander
Arrest Date 12/30/2020
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Carroll, Arthur Alexander (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at Us 74/stallings, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 01:00.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Lee, Heather Anne
Arrest Date 12/30/2020
Court Case 202008668
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lee, Heather Anne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 19:32.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Sturdivant, Kelton Isiah
Arrest Date 12/30/2020
Court Case 202008648
Charge 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Ccw (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 5) No Operators License (M),
Description Sturdivant, Kelton Isiah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Ccw (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 02:22.
Arresting Officer Forbis, J

Name Moss, Jackson Robert
Arrest Date 12/30/2020
Court Case 202004780
Charge Statutory Rape Of Child <=15, F (F),
Description Moss, Jackson Robert (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Rape Of Child <=15, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 21:18.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C