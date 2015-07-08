Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Elliott, Richard James
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2020
|Court Case
|202008665
|Charge
|Fail To Work After Paid, M (M),
|Description
|Elliott, Richard James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid, M (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 17:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Degraffenreid, Dytalion Nyquan
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2020
|Court Case
|202009599
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Ccw (M), And 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Degraffenreid, Dytalion Nyquan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 4) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 5) Ccw (M), and 6) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1 W Hwy 74/fowler Secrest Rd, NC, on 12/30/2020 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Carroll, Arthur Alexander
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Carroll, Arthur Alexander (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at Us 74/stallings, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Lee, Heather Anne
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2020
|Court Case
|202008668
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lee, Heather Anne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 160 Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Sturdivant, Kelton Isiah
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2020
|Court Case
|202008648
|Charge
|1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Ccw (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 5) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Kelton Isiah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Ccw (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 02:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Forbis, J
|Name
|Moss, Jackson Robert
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2020
|Court Case
|202004780
|Charge
|Statutory Rape Of Child <=15, F (F),
|Description
|Moss, Jackson Robert (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Rape Of Child <=15, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2020 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C