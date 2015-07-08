Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-31-2020 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAMPTON, CHARLES JOE-EARL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-31 01:07:00
Court Case 5902020242834
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STAFFORD, JAMIIL RASHSA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-31 08:31:00
Court Case 5902020243383
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SHANDS, DEMARCO TRADACHE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-31 00:56:00
Court Case 5902020219453
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name MOTEN, JAMES MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-31 12:10:00
Court Case 5902020243376
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BOWE, DYQUREUS INEZZEIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-31 00:48:00
Court Case 5902020243346
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCINNIS, NEMIAH ZANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/19/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2020-12-31 11:08:00
Court Case 5902020243392
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount