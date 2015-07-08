Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2020. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mclendon, Leonard Ravon
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2020
|Court Case
|202008697
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Poss Opn Cont), M (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Leonard Ravon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Poss Opn Cont), M (M), at 1600 Dickerson Blvd/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2020 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Mclendon, Timothy Lamone
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2020
|Court Case
|202008698
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Timothy Lamone (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 931 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/31/2020 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Allen, Demario Lamar
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2020
|Court Case
|202008700
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 600 First St/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2020 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Hood, Dimitri Clinton Raphael
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2020
|Court Case
|202008701
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Hood, Dimitri Clinton Raphael (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Show Cause (M), at 517 E Green St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2020 22:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Norman, Thomas Reid
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (/),
|Description
|Norman, Thomas Reid (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (/), at 215 Scenic View Ln, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2020 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Bartlett, Stacy Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2020
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Bartlett, Stacy Lynn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 13801 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2020 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C