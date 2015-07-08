Description

Mclendon, Timothy Lamone (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 931 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/31/2020 20:37.