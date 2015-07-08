Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOULIHAN, KACEY LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/10/2001
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-01 02:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021200043
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WHITLOCK, KEVIN EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/13/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-01 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021200080
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SMITH, LAMARR FITZGERALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-01 02:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021200046
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACKWELL, KENNETH RAYMOSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1988
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-01 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021200085
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|STEWART, DREAMARION SHERELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/22/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-01 02:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020015030
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|HARRIS, TREYVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-01 14:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount