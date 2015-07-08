Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOULIHAN, KACEY LEIGH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/10/2001
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-01 02:19:00
Court Case 5902021200043
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WHITLOCK, KEVIN EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/13/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-01 01:30:00
Court Case 5902021200080
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SMITH, LAMARR FITZGERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-01 02:38:00
Court Case 5902021200046
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BLACKWELL, KENNETH RAYMOSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1988
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-01 10:45:00
Court Case 5902021200085
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 250.00

Name STEWART, DREAMARION SHERELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/22/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-01 02:32:00
Court Case 5902020015030
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 250.00

Name HARRIS, TREYVON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/24/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-01 14:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount