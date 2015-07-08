Description

Rorie, Harrison Dupri (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (expired Registration Card/tag) (M), at 119 N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 1/1/2021 10:30.