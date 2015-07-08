Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Connor, David Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2021
|Court Case
|202100002
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Connor, David Daniel (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Richardson, Catherine Felicia
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2021
|Court Case
|202100002
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imp), M (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Catherine Felicia (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Imp), M (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Ajin, Christopher
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Ajin, Christopher (I /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 7512 Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/1/2021 02:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Rorie, Harrison Dupri
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Expired Registration Card/Tag) (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Harrison Dupri (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (expired Registration Card/tag) (M), at 119 N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 1/1/2021 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Barrett, Simalena Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2021
|Court Case
|202100009
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Simalena Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 604 Pate St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Mullis, Richard Dean
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E