Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Connor, David Daniel
Arrest Date 01/01/2021
Court Case 202100002
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Connor, David Daniel (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 01:01.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Richardson, Catherine Felicia
Arrest Date 01/01/2021
Court Case 202100002
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imp), M (M),
Description Richardson, Catherine Felicia (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Imp), M (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 01:03.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Ajin, Christopher
Arrest Date 01/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Ajin, Christopher (I /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 7512 Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/1/2021 02:38.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Rorie, Harrison Dupri
Arrest Date 01/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Expired Registration Card/Tag) (M),
Description Rorie, Harrison Dupri (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (2) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (expired Registration Card/tag) (M), at 119 N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 1/1/2021 10:30.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Barrett, Simalena Nicole
Arrest Date 01/01/2021
Court Case 202100009
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barrett, Simalena Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 604 Pate St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 11:31.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Mullis, Richard Dean
Arrest Date 01/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mullis, Richard Dean (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2021 12:02.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E