Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MANLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-02 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019241509
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PETERJOHN, COLLIN DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/16/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-02 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021200197
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DANIELS, TYRES ROSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-02 00:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021200155
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAILEY, ANTONIO MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-02 16:26:00
|Court Case
|5902020243036
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, ELTON MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/1/1980
|Height
|6.8
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-02 01:37:00
|Court Case
|5902020241335
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MBENGA, MUSA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-02 15:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021200081
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00