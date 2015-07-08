Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|White, Jadea Leigh
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100015
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|White, Jadea Leigh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 00:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Martinez, Edgar
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100017
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Edgar (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5 Dennis St, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 01:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100020
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Larceny (F), 3) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Possess Stolen Goods (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 6) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Larceny (F), 3) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Possess Stolen Goods (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 6) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia (M), at 2029 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 03:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Romano, Joshua Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100030
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Schedule Vi (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F),
|Description
|Romano, Joshua Anthony (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Schedule Vi (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), at 2298 Pageland Hwy/u Turn W Marion Lee Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Klaft, David Brian
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100028
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Klaft, David Brian (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13904 East Indepence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/2/2021 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Allison, Bryan Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100034
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 4219 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B