Below are the Union County arrests for 01-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name White, Jadea Leigh
Arrest Date 01/02/2021
Court Case 202100015
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description White, Jadea Leigh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 412 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 00:03.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Martinez, Edgar
Arrest Date 01/02/2021
Court Case 202100017
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Martinez, Edgar (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5 Dennis St, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 01:06.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 01/02/2021
Court Case 202100020
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Larceny (F), 3) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Possess Stolen Goods (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), And 6) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Larceny (F), 3) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Possess Stolen Goods (M), 5) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), and 6) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia (M), at 2029 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 03:41.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Romano, Joshua Anthony
Arrest Date 01/02/2021
Court Case 202100030
Charge 1) Pwimsd Schedule Vi (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F),
Description Romano, Joshua Anthony (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Schedule Vi (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Felony Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), at 2298 Pageland Hwy/u Turn W Marion Lee Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 15:25.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Klaft, David Brian
Arrest Date 01/02/2021
Court Case 202100028
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Klaft, David Brian (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 13904 East Indepence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/2/2021 15:47.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Allison, Bryan Lee
Arrest Date 01/02/2021
Court Case 202100034
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 4219 Wolf Pond Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/2/2021 16:48.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B