Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jenkins, Alexander Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Jenkins, Alexander Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer (M), at 603 John Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2021 04:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Kakamor, Joseph Dafie
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2021
|Court Case
|202100053
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Kakamor, Joseph Dafie (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7708 Westmont Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/3/2021 14:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 404 Victoria Ave, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2021 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2021 19:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Cordova, Christian
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cordova, Christian (H /M/19) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 21, at 1099 Singletree Ln/sunflower Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2021 1:22:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Yepez, Kevin Ambriz
|Arrest Date
|01-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Yepez, Kevin Ambriz (H /M/19) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 21, at 1099 Singletree Ln/sunflower Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2021 1:44:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W