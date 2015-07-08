Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jenkins, Alexander Lee
Arrest Date 01/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Jenkins, Alexander Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer (M), at 603 John Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2021 04:30.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Kakamor, Joseph Dafie
Arrest Date 01/03/2021
Court Case 202100053
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Kakamor, Joseph Dafie (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7708 Westmont Way, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/3/2021 14:48.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 01/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 404 Victoria Ave, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2021 18:25.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 01/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2021 19:03.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Cordova, Christian
Arrest Date 01-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Cordova, Christian (H /M/19) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 21, at 1099 Singletree Ln/sunflower Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2021 1:22:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Yepez, Kevin Ambriz
Arrest Date 01-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Yepez, Kevin Ambriz (H /M/19) Cited on Charge of Consume Alcohol < 21, at 1099 Singletree Ln/sunflower Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/3/2021 1:44:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W