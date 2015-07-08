Below are the Union County arrests for 01-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dellinger, Crystal Juanita
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2021
|Court Case
|202100059
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Dellinger, Crystal Juanita (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1890 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2021 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Fleming, Taylor Antjony
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Fleming, Taylor Antjony (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 101 Alnwick Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/4/2021 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hansley, Archie S
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2021
|Court Case
|202100017
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Hansley, Archie S (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 4307 Crow Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2021 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Dellinger, Crystal Juanita
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2021
|Court Case
|202006595
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Dellinger, Crystal Juanita (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1898 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2021 02:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Frisby, Paul Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2021
|Court Case
|202000063
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Frisby, Paul Allen (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 640 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2021 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Stallings, Marquita La-terya
|Arrest Date
|01/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M),
|Description
|Stallings, Marquita La-terya (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Goods), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/4/2021 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T