Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TRUESDALE, LEQUANDRA QUENSHA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/25/1981
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-05 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021200392
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DEGRAFFENREID, DYTALION NYQU
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/13/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-05 14:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEWIS, JOSHUA DAVID-FREDRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/30/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-05 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021200394
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BURGESS, KYLIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/20/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-05 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020233946
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LOVE, DEMANI TASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-05 04:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021200396
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CLIFTON, CARMELITA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1975
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-05 13:56:00
|Court Case
|5902020207737
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1500.00