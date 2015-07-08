Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TRUESDALE, LEQUANDRA QUENSHA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/25/1981
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-05 02:00:00
Court Case 5902021200392
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DEGRAFFENREID, DYTALION NYQU
Arrest Type
DOB 3/13/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-05 14:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, JOSHUA DAVID-FREDRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/30/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-05 03:45:00
Court Case 5902021200394
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BURGESS, KYLIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020233946
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LOVE, DEMANI TASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-05 04:29:00
Court Case 5902021200396
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CLIFTON, CARMELITA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1975
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-05 13:56:00
Court Case 5902020207737
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00