Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HATTEN, TERRY TYRICO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-06 02:50:00
Court Case 3502020060434
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SCHOENER, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 4/9/1979
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-06 15:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KEITT, ANITRA SHANIQUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-06 02:39:00
Court Case 5902021200452
Charge Description FAIL RPT CRIME AGNST JUVENILE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARRIS, TREYVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-06 12:41:00
Court Case 5902020018075
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount

Name GIBSON, ADONIS DESHE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1979
Height 6.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-06 02:02:00
Court Case 5902020240920
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LUMPKIN, DAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-06 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021200541
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount