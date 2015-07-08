Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HATTEN, TERRY TYRICO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-06 02:50:00
|Court Case
|3502020060434
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SCHOENER, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/9/1979
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-06 15:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KEITT, ANITRA SHANIQUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-06 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021200452
|Charge Description
|FAIL RPT CRIME AGNST JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HARRIS, TREYVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-06 12:41:00
|Court Case
|5902020018075
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GIBSON, ADONIS DESHE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/1979
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-06 02:02:00
|Court Case
|5902020240920
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LUMPKIN, DAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-06 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021200541
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount