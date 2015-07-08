Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tinker, Jamie Lewis
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor, M (M),
|Description
|Tinker, Jamie Lewis (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2021 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Ates, Jesse Paul
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2021
|Court Case
|202100148
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 1St Deg (M),
|Description
|Ates, Jesse Paul (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 1st Deg (M), at 8303 Beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/6/2021 20:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Freeman, Allen Bernard
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2021
|Court Case
|202100125
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Freeman, Allen Bernard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 702 Benton St, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2021 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Portalatin, Tc Aron
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2021
|Court Case
|202100108
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
|Description
|Portalatin, Tc Aron (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 4100 John Stevenson Ln/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2021 04:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Conner, Alexis Michele
|Arrest Date
|01-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Conner, Alexis Michele (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Vehicle Required To Be Registered, at 1499 Wesley Chapel Rd/treeside Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/6/2021 12:30:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Teas, Maxwell Maguire
|Arrest Date
|01-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Teas, Maxwell Maguire (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Exceeding Posted Speed, at 3899 Sardis Church Rd/cannon Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/6/2021 1:46:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E