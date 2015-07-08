Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ORDONEZ-LAINEZ, ARNOLD ALEJANDRO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-07 09:27:00
Court Case 5902021200291
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name SIMPSON, MALEISHA ZHMAYA-NECOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-07 16:15:00
Court Case 1202020714641
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name COOPER, ALEINA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-07 12:05:00
Court Case 1202020714640
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name STOWE, JERMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/23/1964
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-07 11:02:00
Court Case 5902021200512
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DUNN, RICHARD LEE-DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-07 11:48:00
Court Case 5902021200363
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ORTEGA-COREA, JOSE HUMBERTO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/28/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-07 12:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount