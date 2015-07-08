Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ORDONEZ-LAINEZ, ARNOLD ALEJANDRO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-07 09:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021200291
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, MALEISHA ZHMAYA-NECOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1997
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-07 16:15:00
|Court Case
|1202020714641
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|COOPER, ALEINA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-07 12:05:00
|Court Case
|1202020714640
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|STOWE, JERMON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1964
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-07 11:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021200512
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DUNN, RICHARD LEE-DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/11/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-07 11:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021200363
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ORTEGA-COREA, JOSE HUMBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/28/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-07 12:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount