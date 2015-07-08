Below are the Union County arrests for 01-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wadsworth, Carmen Renee
Arrest Date 01/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wadsworth, Carmen Renee (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 705 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2021 18:30.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
Arrest Date 01-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], between 13:11, 1/7/2021 and 13:12, 1/7/2021. Reported: 13:12, 1/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe
Arrest Date 01/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2021 18:57.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe
Arrest Date 01/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2021 18:59.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Johnson, Armando
Arrest Date 01/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Non-Support Of Children, M (M),
Description Johnson, Armando (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children, M (M), at 3846 Sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/7/2021 19:33.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

