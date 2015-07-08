Below are the Union County arrests for 01-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wadsworth, Carmen Renee
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wadsworth, Carmen Renee (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 705 Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2021 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
|Arrest Date
|01-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], between 13:11, 1/7/2021 and 13:12, 1/7/2021. Reported: 13:12, 1/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/7/2021 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Name
|Johnson, Armando
|Arrest Date
|01/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children, M (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Armando (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children, M (M), at 3846 Sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/7/2021 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
