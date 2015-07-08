Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JARVIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/11/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-08 10:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021200051
|Charge Description
|ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GUMBS, DOUGLAS WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-08 12:08:00
|Court Case
|8902020052810
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HEARN, CAMERON RAEKWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/10/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-08 11:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021200521
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, JOSUE ARNOLDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/4/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-08 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021200711
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SHANLEY, BRAD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-08 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021200522
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CHAVIS, SEAN OBRIEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-08 11:57:00
|Court Case
|1202020702884
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00