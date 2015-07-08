Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, JARVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/11/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-08 10:13:00
Court Case 5902021200051
Charge Description ALTER/STEAL/DEST CRIMINAL EVID
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GUMBS, DOUGLAS WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-08 12:08:00
Court Case 8902020052810
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HEARN, CAMERON RAEKWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/10/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-08 11:11:00
Court Case 5902021200521
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name HERNANDEZ, JOSUE ARNOLDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/4/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-08 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021200711
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SHANLEY, BRAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-08 12:05:00
Court Case 5902021200522
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CHAVIS, SEAN OBRIEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-08 11:57:00
Court Case 1202020702884
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00