Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|01-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 3517 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:17, 1/8/2021 and 00:18, 1/8/2021. Reported: 00:18, 1/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Morris, Wesley Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2021
|Court Case
|202100141
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Morris, Wesley Tyrone (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 801 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2021 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Mungo, Diamond Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2021
|Court Case
|202100158
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Mungo, Diamond Nicole (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2021 20:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Sharpe, Leslie Shay
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2021
|Court Case
|202100210
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Sharpe, Leslie Shay (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 312 Catawba Cir N, Matthews, NC, on 1/8/2021 22:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Mccorkle, Eric Stephen
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2021
|Court Case
|202100185
|Charge
|Harboring/Aiding Certain Persons, M (M),
|Description
|Mccorkle, Eric Stephen (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Harboring/aiding Certain Persons, M (M), at 3517 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/8/2021 00:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Williamson, Kristen Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Williamson, Kristen Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3517 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/8/2021 00:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K