Below are the Union County arrests for 01-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Society VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 01-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Investigation (C), at 3517 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:17, 1/8/2021 and 00:18, 1/8/2021. Reported: 00:18, 1/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Morris, Wesley Tyrone
Arrest Date 01/08/2021
Court Case 202100141
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Morris, Wesley Tyrone (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 801 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2021 19:44.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Mungo, Diamond Nicole
Arrest Date 01/08/2021
Court Case 202100158
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Mungo, Diamond Nicole (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/8/2021 20:27.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Sharpe, Leslie Shay
Arrest Date 01/08/2021
Court Case 202100210
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Sharpe, Leslie Shay (W /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 312 Catawba Cir N, Matthews, NC, on 1/8/2021 22:33.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Mccorkle, Eric Stephen
Arrest Date 01/08/2021
Court Case 202100185
Charge Harboring/Aiding Certain Persons, M (M),
Description Mccorkle, Eric Stephen (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Harboring/aiding Certain Persons, M (M), at 3517 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/8/2021 00:27.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Williamson, Kristen Marie
Arrest Date 01/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Williamson, Kristen Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3517 Brooktree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/8/2021 00:28.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K