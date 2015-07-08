Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-09 00:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021200802
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DRAKEFORD, LAMAR MARQUI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-09 03:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021200808
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SAVOIE, ALEXIS MICHEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/20/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-09 03:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021200807
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RICE, LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1969
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-09 11:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021200754
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREEN, LARRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-09 09:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021200335
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JEREMY MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-09 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021200818
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00