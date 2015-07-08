Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/10/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-09 00:44:00
Court Case 5902021200802
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DRAKEFORD, LAMAR MARQUI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-09 03:53:00
Court Case 5902021200808
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SAVOIE, ALEXIS MICHEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/20/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-09 03:59:00
Court Case 5902021200807
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RICE, LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/18/1969
Height 6.3
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-09 11:14:00
Court Case 5902021200754
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, LARRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-09 09:25:00
Court Case 5902021200335
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name PHILLIPS, JEREMY MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-09 12:45:00
Court Case 5902021200818
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00