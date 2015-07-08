Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sims, Johnny Lee
Arrest Date 01/09/2021
Court Case 202100011
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Sims, Johnny Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 815 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 1/9/2021 21:32.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle
Arrest Date 01/09/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at West Franklin/northwest Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2021 21:48.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle
Arrest Date 01/09/2021
Court Case 202100233
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1099 W Franklin St/n West St, Monroe, FL, on 1/9/2021 21:50.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Allen, Charles Howard
Arrest Date 01/09/2021
Court Case 202100234
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Allen, Charles Howard (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1020 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/9/2021 22:16.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Nobles, Vickie Renee
Arrest Date 01/09/2021
Court Case 202100212
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Nobles, Vickie Renee (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 399 S Indian Trail Rd/education St, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/9/2021 00:51.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 01/09/2021
Court Case 202100164
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1705 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2021 03:01.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L