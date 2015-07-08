Below are the Union County arrests for 01-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sims, Johnny Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100011
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Sims, Johnny Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 815 Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 1/9/2021 21:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at West Franklin/northwest Street, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2021 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100233
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Fernandez, Alyssa Adelle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1099 W Franklin St/n West St, Monroe, FL, on 1/9/2021 21:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Allen, Charles Howard
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100234
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Allen, Charles Howard (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1020 Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/9/2021 22:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Nobles, Vickie Renee
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100212
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Nobles, Vickie Renee (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 399 S Indian Trail Rd/education St, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/9/2021 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|01/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100164
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1705 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 1/9/2021 03:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L