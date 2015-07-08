Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MORRISON, HENRY JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-10 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021200832
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-10 11:57:00
Court Case 5902020241511
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CARTER, DANIEL JOEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/5/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-10 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021200870
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAYLOR, ERIK LAVEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/29/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-10 14:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name SAWYER, BERNARD DUBOIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-10 14:50:00
Court Case 5902021200873
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 250.00

Name BROOKS, ARTHUR MELVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-10 01:54:00
Court Case 5902021200849
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1500.00