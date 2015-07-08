Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MORRISON, HENRY JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-10 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021200832
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPSON, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-10 11:57:00
|Court Case
|5902020241511
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CARTER, DANIEL JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-10 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021200870
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, ERIK LAVEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/29/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-10 14:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SAWYER, BERNARD DUBOIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-10 14:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021200873
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|BROOKS, ARTHUR MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-10 01:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021200849
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00