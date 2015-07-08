Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name White, Tyrone Alexander
Arrest Date 01/10/2021
Court Case 202100192
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description White, Tyrone Alexander (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2021 16:43.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Simpson, Joshua Rashard
Arrest Date 01/10/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Simpson, Joshua Rashard (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2021 17:41.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Cruz, Hunter Rae
Arrest Date 01/10/2021
Court Case 202008863
Charge 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 8) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Cruz, Hunter Rae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 8) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 20:06.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Melton, Brian Keith
Arrest Date 01-10-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Melton, Brian Keith (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag (202100236), at 14298 E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 1:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Vega, Keith Allen
Arrest Date 01-10-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Vega, Keith Allen (O /M/21) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202100236), at 14298 E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 1:54:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Melton, Brian Keith
Arrest Date 01-10-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Melton, Brian Keith (B /M/43) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202100236), at 14298 E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 2:00:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M