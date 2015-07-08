Below are the Union County arrests for 01-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|White, Tyrone Alexander
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2021
|Court Case
|202100192
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|White, Tyrone Alexander (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2021 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Simpson, Joshua Rashard
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Joshua Rashard (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/10/2021 17:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Cruz, Hunter Rae
|Arrest Date
|01/10/2021
|Court Case
|202008863
|Charge
|1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 8) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Hunter Rae (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Larceny (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), 7) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 8) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 20:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Melton, Brian Keith
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Melton, Brian Keith (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag (202100236), at 14298 E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 1:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Vega, Keith Allen
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vega, Keith Allen (O /M/21) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202100236), at 14298 E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 1:54:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Melton, Brian Keith
|Arrest Date
|01-10-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Melton, Brian Keith (B /M/43) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202100236), at 14298 E Independence Blvd/unionville Indian Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/10/2021 2:00:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M