Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LIVINGSTON, SAMUEL JOE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/10/1999
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-11 09:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020238327
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PERRY, LOVIT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/7/2004
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-11 12:23:00
|Court Case
|5902020239064
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RAGIN, EERIE ARNAVY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/21/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-11 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902020012349
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, ADRIAN L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-11 00:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019229893
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, TITUS ORLANDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/9/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-11 12:07:00
|Court Case
|5902020239106
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POLSTON, SHAUN MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-11 02:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021200908
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00