Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LIVINGSTON, SAMUEL JOE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1999
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-11 09:52:00
Court Case 5902020238327
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PERRY, LOVIT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/2004
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-11 12:23:00
Court Case 5902020239064
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RAGIN, EERIE ARNAVY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-11 11:20:00
Court Case 5902020012349
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TAYLOR, ADRIAN L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-11 00:51:00
Court Case 5902019229893
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAVIS, TITUS ORLANDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-11 12:07:00
Court Case 5902020239106
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name POLSTON, SHAUN MATTHEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-11 02:50:00
Court Case 5902021200908
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 10000.00