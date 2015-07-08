Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 01-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:30, 1/11/2021 and 09:31, 1/11/2021. Reported: 09:31, 1/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Cunningham, Lorenzo
Arrest Date 01-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Cunningham, Lorenzo (B /M/52) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 520 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, between 11:50, 1/11/2021 and 11:51, 1/11/2021. Reported: 11:51, 1/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Bennett, James Bernard
Arrest Date 01-11-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Bennett, James Bernard (B /M/61) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 230 E East Av, Monroe, NC, between 05:00, 1/10/2021 and 12:58, 1/11/2021. Reported: 12:58, 1/11/2021.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Riley, Robert Albert
Arrest Date 01/11/2021
Court Case 202100208
Charge Fail Report New Address- Sex Off, F (F),
Description Riley, Robert Albert (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail Report New Address- Sex Off, F (F), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 1/11/2021 16:35.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Brooks, Toney Barron
Arrest Date 01/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
Description Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2021 17:13.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Aguilar, Brian Geovani
Arrest Date 01/11/2021
Court Case 202100212
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Aguilar, Brian Geovani (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 103 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2021 19:48.
Arresting Officer Burton, B