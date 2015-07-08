Below are the Union County arrests for 01-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|01-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 09:30, 1/11/2021 and 09:31, 1/11/2021. Reported: 09:31, 1/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Cunningham, Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|01-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cunningham, Lorenzo (B /M/52) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 520 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, between 11:50, 1/11/2021 and 11:51, 1/11/2021. Reported: 11:51, 1/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Bennett, James Bernard
|Arrest Date
|01-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, James Bernard (B /M/61) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 230 E East Av, Monroe, NC, between 05:00, 1/10/2021 and 12:58, 1/11/2021. Reported: 12:58, 1/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Riley, Robert Albert
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2021
|Court Case
|202100208
|Charge
|Fail Report New Address- Sex Off, F (F),
|Description
|Riley, Robert Albert (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail Report New Address- Sex Off, F (F), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 1/11/2021 16:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Brooks, Toney Barron
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Toney Barron (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2021 17:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Aguilar, Brian Geovani
|Arrest Date
|01/11/2021
|Court Case
|202100212
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Aguilar, Brian Geovani (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 103 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/11/2021 19:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B