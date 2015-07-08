Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOWIE, LARISSA SHANEESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1979
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-12 12:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021201019
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOODY, JYRAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/19/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-12 00:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021200318
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PADGETT, SHEREE OLIVIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/15/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-12 10:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021201023
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILLIAMS, IVORY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|157
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-12 01:22:00
|Court Case
|5902020243044
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, RODRIGUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/16/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-12 14:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CRIBB, JASON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-12 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021200979
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00